South Africa: Cricket South Africa Company Secretary Welsh Gwaza Suspended By Interim Board

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Cricket South Africa company secretary Welsh Gwaza has been suspended on full pay by the interim board for his role in a series of governance failures that pushed the organisation to the brink of collapse.

In the murky world of cricket politics, the man seen as a power broker in Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) previously self-serving leadership, company secretary Welsh Gwaza, has been suspended and put on notice that he faces a disciplinary hearing.

The CSA interim board, which is overwhelmingly independent, made the decision to put Gwaza on gardening leave for his role in a series of governance failures that pushed the organisation to the brink of collapse.

The CSA Members' Council, the highest decision-making body in cricket - at least until the interim board arrived with a mandate to stop the rot by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa - fought against the establishment of the interim board.

They fought because of fear of what is happening now - a clean-up operation where the lead characters in the mess are unable to close ranks and rule by fear. The interim board, chaired by the razor-sharp and fearless former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob, is flexing its muscles, backed by a...

