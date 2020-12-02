South Africa: Cricket South Africa Company Secretary Welsh Gwaza Suspended By Interim Board

analysis

Cricket South Africa company secretary Welsh Gwaza has been suspended on full pay by the interim board for his role in a series of governance failures that pushed the organisation to the brink of collapse.

In the murky world of cricket politics, the man seen as a power broker in Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) previously self-serving leadership, company secretary Welsh Gwaza, has been suspended and put on notice that he faces a disciplinary hearing.

The CSA interim board, which is overwhelmingly independent, made the decision to put Gwaza on gardening leave for his role in a series of governance failures that pushed the organisation to the brink of collapse.

The CSA Members' Council, the highest decision-making body in cricket - at least until the interim board arrived with a mandate to stop the rot by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa - fought against the establishment of the interim board.

They fought because of fear of what is happening now - a clean-up operation where the lead characters in the mess are unable to close ranks and rule by fear. The interim board, chaired by the razor-sharp and fearless former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob, is flexing its muscles, backed by a...