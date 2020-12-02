South Africa: Twenty Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson Two - Is There Really a Market?

analysis

Allon Raiz has learnt many lessons over two decades and has overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. In Part Two of this series, he shares how it's important to take the time to assess the market size, its ability to pay the right price, and the right time to enter it.

In his book The E-Myth Revisited, Michael E Gerber aptly uses the expression "entrepreneurial spasm" to describe the reasons behind many so-called entrepreneurs entering the business fray. The individual experiences one or two bursts of "demand" for a product or service and interprets this as a market signal. The most common source of these "signals" is the person's friends and family who may, out of loyalty, provide the first order or orders. They may even overpay.

Many would-be entrepreneurs also assume that every problem that can be solved by a product or service amounts to a sustainable business. One could describe a cold toilet seat in winter as a problem that many people would love solved. However, there is a minuscule subset of people who would be prepared to pay for the installation and running costs of an electrically heated toilet seat. Aspiring entrepreneurs erroneously view a market as a function...