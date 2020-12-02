Namibia: Van Lill Wins Individual Stableford

CHRIS van Lill won the eighth annual SUNita Cables Individual Stableford competition which took place at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club last weekend.

Van Lill won the competition with a total of 43 points, followed by Johannes Goagoseb (42), and Texan Nehoya, Evelyn Paulino and Gustav Fransman, who all finished on 41 points.

They were followed by Gustav Jung on 40, and Munyaradzi Chipfupa, Ian Wood, Edmore Chikohora and Willie Triegaardt who all finished on 39 points.

This year the matchplay competition was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there was a fine turn-out of 50 players for the match-play competition.

Several nearest to the pin prizes were also on offer, with Coen van Graan winning on the third hole, Chris van Lill on the ninth hole, Cor Beuke on the 13th hole and Johannes Goagoseb on the 17th hole.

There were also various lucky draw prizes sponsored by Beuke and Associates.

At the prize-giving ceremony, the sponsors announced that they will once again sponsor a match-play competition next year as well as an individual stableford event.

Club captain Gustav Jung also announced that the TM (tournament manager) will be introduced next year, whereby competitions will be organised electronically so as to do away with paperwork.

Club members can expect an email from the TM platform with details about how to go about installing the website on their smartphones.