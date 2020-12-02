South Africa: Media Statement - Chairperson Commemorates World Aids Day

1 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Committee Chairperson for the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said World Aids Day is commemorated on the 1st of December each year and is an opportunity for every community to unite in the fight against the scourge of HIV/Aids and to show support for people living with HIV/Aids and remember those who have died because of the disease.

"The theme for the 2020 World Ads Day is: 'We're in this together, Cheka Impilo!', a theme which calls on all South Africans to take responsibility in knowing their health status and in keeping and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, said Dr Dhlomo.

"Our country has come a long way in the fight against HIV/Aids and we have made great inroads. South Africa has the world's largest anti-retroviral treatment (ART) programme, which has undergone an expansion with the test and treat guidelines, this shows that the life expectancy of South Africans is increasing," added Dr Dhlomo.

He said in order to reach and achieve the 90-90-90 goals of the United Nation's programme on HIV/Aids, which is based on the principle of universal test and treat guidelines. South Africa needs to work even harder in implementing the strategy, aimed at ending the Aids epidemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought about a lot of challenges within the health sector as it had a negative impact on health programmes, such as ensuring that people continue to access tests and receive treatment. However, Dr Dhlomo said lessons need to be learnt from the pandemic and be implemented in strengthening our healthcare system.

