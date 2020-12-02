Zimbabwe: Biti Faces Arrest for Assault

New Zimbabwe
Opposition politician Tendai Biti (file photo).
2 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance co-vice president and lawyer, Tendai Biti faces arrest for allegedly manhandling a woman at the Harare Magistrates' Courts Monday, police have confirmed.

According to police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Biti, who is also MP for Harare East, assaulted Tatiana Aleshina.

Aleshina is involved in a property wrangle with one of Biti's clients.

"A 54-year-old lady Tatiana Aleshina has reported a case of assault at the Harare Central Police Station against Tendai Biti," Nyathi confirmed.

"Police are investigating charges of assault that were filed against Biti. We are conducting investigations with a view to finding out what happened. We understand that there was a mob which witnessed the whole incident," he said.

In June this year, Biti and several senior MDC Alliance officials, including another co-vice president, Lynnette Kore, were arrested outside Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, better known Harvest House while trying to enter the building and address a press conference.

They were charged with violating Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the matter is still before the courts.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

