South Africa: Reading the Rocks - Investigating Martian Meteorites

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ambre Nicolson

Scientists like Geoffrey Howarth, a geologist based at the University of Cape Town, are studying Martian meteorites to better understand the structure and geological history of the Red Planet. Here's what we know so far.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Geoffrey Howarth, who grew up on a farm in the Eastern Cape, first came across the field of igneous petrology (the study of how volcanic rocks form) as an undergraduate. Little did he know then that he would one day specialise in two very different types of igneous rocks: one that formed in the heart of our planet and others that came from the surface of a planet 137-million kilometres away.

"As a child I liked to collect rocks because I found them mysterious, but it was only later when I first began studying geology that I became fascinated with what rocks can tell us about the history of a planet through time. I still remember the first time I came across a Martian meteorite. Holding a little piece of a different planet in my hand definitely made an impression."

Today, Howarth's research focuses on kimberlite, the type of rock in which most diamonds are found,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.