South Africa: Two Life Sentences for Man Who Raped and Beat His Ex-Girlfriend to Death

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

Judge Majake Mabesele has sentenced Vusi Mjoli to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Dimpho Mohau.

Lele Nkutho's phone holds an image of her cousin Dimpho Mohau at a time when the police still had a chance to save her life. That picture was taken in January 2018 and shows the injuries her ex-boyfriend Vusi Mjoli dealt her, after he had kidnapped her.

What isn't seen in that picture are the other injuries. On the day of the assault on 8 January Mohau was also raped. Her rapist escaped justice then, after the police bungled the investigation and a scared Mohau withdrew the charges against him.

But on Tuesday morning her rapist, kidnapper and murderer finally got justice, when Judge Majake Mabesele, in the Johannesburg High Court, sentenced Mjoli to two sentences of life imprisonment for rape and murder.

He was also given a five-year sentence for kidnapping, 18 months for assault and two years for defeating the ends of justice. Mjoli's attorney, Rodgers Machovani, had tried on Monday to argue that the judge give his client a more lenient sentence, by highlighting that he was just 32 years old and had three young children whom...

