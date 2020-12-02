South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 21,644

The Covid-19 death toll has now reached 21 644 after 109 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease on Tuesday.

Of the latest fatalities, 36 were recorded in the Eastern Cape, 27 in the Western Cape, 17 in the North West, 12 each in the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, and five in Gauteng.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases has risen to 792 299 after 2 295 patients were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Gauteng has 235 193 cases since the outbreak, followed by the Western Cape with 132 865 cases, Eastern Cape 128 889 and KwaZulu-Natal 128 152.

The Free State has a total of 59 058 cases, North West 34 871, Mpumalanga 31 434, Northern Cape 23 213 and Limpopo 18 624.

Global view

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), global cases remained high at approximately four million new infections, even though a slight downward trend was observed.

However, according to the WHO's COVID-19 weekly epidemiological update, deaths continue to rise, with over 69 000 new fatalities reported worldwide.

America remained the major contributor for new weekly cases last week.

"Although the European region reported a continued decrease in new weekly cases, it still accounts for the second greatest proportion of new weekly cases, while death rates have continued to increase and accounted for approximately half of the new global deaths in the past week," the agency explained.

The Eastern Mediterranean region registered a slight decline in both cases and deaths last week, after four months of continued increases.

Also, a small increase was reported in the African and South-East Asia regions, and more substantively from the Western Pacific region last week.

In the past week, the United States reported the highest number of new cases of over 1.1 million cases (0.3% increase from the previous week), India (over 297 000 cases, 6% increase), Brazil (over 218 000 new cases, 4% increase), Italy (over 184 000 new cases, 22% decrease) and Russian Federation (over 179 000 new cases, 10% increase).

Africa

According to WHO, Africa reported about 48 000 new cases and just under 1 000 new deaths last week.

The highest number of new cases and deaths was reported from South Africa (19 730 new cases, 333 new cases per 1 million), Algeria (7438 new cases, 170 new cases per 1 million), Kenya (6201 new cases, 115 new cases per 1 million), Ethiopia (3578 new cases, 31 new cases per 1 million), and Uganda (2277 new cases, 50 new cases per 1 million).

WHO said in the past three weeks, cases in South Africa increased by over 20% week-on-week, with 19 730 new cases reported last week (3 500 more than the previous week).

"The rise in new cases in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape are a cause for concern," the agency said.

Meanwhile, as of 30 November, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces have reported 79% of the total cumulative cases.

As of 1 December, there are 62 844 837 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 465 144 deaths globally.