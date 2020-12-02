South Africa: Andile Lungisa's Early Release Points to Failure of South Africa's Justice System

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa served just 91 days of his two-year prison sentence before being released on parole on Tuesday. Questions surrounding his release have tapped into a vein of distrust of South Africa's criminal justice system.

Shortly after his release from Port Elizabeth's North End Prison, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, flanked by ANC members including Des van Rooyen and Supra Mahumapelo, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop the "attack" on Jacob Zuma.

"I went to prison because we fought the DA," said Lungisa.

He emerged from jail much like he entered, surrounded by supportive comrades, and using his criminal conviction to further his political goals while continuing to lack remorse for the crime he committed.

Lungisa served at least 91 days of a two-year prison sentence after he was convicted of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for hitting DA Councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass water jug during an altercation in the Nelson Mandela Bay council in 2018.

Unresolved questions around his parole have raised issues about the effectiveness of the justice system and the executive's influence on prison sentences.

