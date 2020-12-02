South Africa: SAPS Dismisses Seven Corruption Accused Officials

2 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of two brigadiers, two colonels, a lieutenant-colonel and two civilian employees following their alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

In a station issued on Tuesday, the SAPS said the seven had a sanction of dismissal imposed on them.

The dismissed are:

Brigadier Jabez Naidoo, 49 - Station Commander: Point Police Station (KZN), Former SCM Head, Western Cape).

Brigadier Lesetja David Mogotlane, 57 - Section Head: Mechanical Services.

Colonel Thomas Dumisani Marima, 50 - Section Commander: Vehicles and Tactical Equipment.

Lieutenant Colonel Veeran Naipal, 47 - Vehicle Support: Pretoria Central Garage.

Lieutenant Colonel Alpheus Nkosibanke Makhetha, 46 - Technical Expert: Vehicle Fleet.

Admin Clerk Jacoba Magadela Havenga, 49 - Chief Prov Clerk: New Vehicle Store, WC.

PAC Marcell Duan Marney, 33 - Chief Provisioning Clerk to Brigadier Ramanjalum.

"The seven members were part of 16 suspects initially arrested on the 4th of June 2020 during a pre-dawn operation. They were arrested by an Anti-corruption Task Team, which was set up in 2017 by the National Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.

"Among the 15 arrested were a former Lieutenant-General of the South African Police Service, three brigadiers, colonels, civilian employees and six private citizens on multiple charges including fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering," said SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Although the accused in this matter are currently subjected to criminal prosecution, these seven have been tried departmentally, found guilty and subsequently dismissed.

"I continue to urge members to desist from any form of criminality or corruption, as such actions will do nothing more than bring an abrupt end to one's freedom and career," said Sitole.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.