Zimbabwe: Robbers in Us$35 000 Heist

FIVE armed robbers intercepted a Safeguard cash-in-transit vehicle and disarmed security guards before stealing US$35 000, R350 000 and $2 000, which was being delivered to Mukuru.com in Chivi.

The movie-style incident occurred at the N Richards Complex at around 9.34am on Monday.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police said the five robbers, who were armed with pistols, attacked security guards as they were disembarking.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the robbers pointed firearms at the security guards and disarmed them before stealing a cash box containing US$35 000, R350 000 and $2 000 from the vault.

"They jumped into an unregistered blue Toyota Revo twin cab, which was used as a getaway car and sped off towards Mhandamabwe Business Centre," he said.

"The suspects also robbed three Star pistols from the guards."

Police are appealing for information that might assist their investigations and anyone with such information can contact any nearest police station.

The spike in robbery incidents targeting cash-in-transit vehicles has stung police in general and the nation in particular.

Asst Comm Nyathi has implored security companies to strengthen their security measures in consultation with clients.

This is the second time this year for Safeguard Security to lose cash in transit to Mukuru after a driver and an armed guard for the company delivering money in Gokwe in August snatched US$306 000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Desbro Kadzurunga (23) and Leon Kahoka (35), both from Gokwe town -- dumped the special van belonging to their employer, their uniforms and a firearm near Gokwe Hotel before they vanished.

The Chivi robbery comes hardly a few weeks after the Bulawayo one where Zupco lost over $2 million when six armed robbers attacked two security guards delivering the bus firm's weekend cash collections to CBZ Eighth Avenue Branch.

They got away with over $2,1 million, US$3 362 and R7 390.

Only $11 305 was recovered at a disused house at a plot in the Douglasdale area in Bulawayo where the getaway car, a Nissan Hardbody, and some trunks were recovered.

In February, business briefly came to a halt at Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza when a gang of nine robbers fired 10 shots into the air and robbed two foreign currency dealers of US$7 000, up to $30 000 and a Toyota Allion.

The robbers, who were wearing masks, jumped off a Toyota Hilux truck armed with pistols, rifles and a machete before one of them ordered the foreign currency dealers who trade outside the Simbisa Food Court, to lie down.

Meanwhile, a Chitungwiza couple lost US$10 800 cash and a CZ pistol to seven armed robbers who raided their house early Sunday morning.

"Seven unknown men stormed the victims' house at about 2.30am and pointed a firearm at them before tying them with an electric cable and ransacking the house," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

In another incident which occurred last Friday at around 4pm, a couple was attacked by two men wielding a machete and a knife at Vhovha Mine in Colleen Bawn.