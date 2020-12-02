Zimbabwe: State Withdraws Charges Against Ginimbi

THE State yesterday withdrew charges against the late businessman, Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, in which he was accused of forging documents to import a Rolls Royce, prejudicing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) of US$90 260,10 in the process.

It also dropped another fraud charge where Kadungure was alleged to have undervalued a Bentley Continental.

Prosecutor Mr Taddy Kamuriwo agreed to withdrew the charges after Kadungure's legal representatives furnished the State with his death certificate.

It was the State's case that sometime in October 2017, Kadungure went to Daytona (Pvt) Ltd in Johannesburg, South Africa, and bought a Rolls Royce Ghost vehicle for R5 million.

The court heard that in a bid to deceive Zimra, Kadungure allegedly made an invoice number RR78695 to appear as if he had bought the vehicle for R3 million from Daytona.

It was said during the same period and pursuant to his plan, Kadungure went on to manufacture a fake South African bill of entry (number P58333) to make it appear as if the vehicle had been cleared by the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

The court heard that on July 27, 2018, armed with the fake documents, Kadungure imported the vehicle through Beitbridge Border Post and tendered the said documents to Zimra officials for duty payment.

It is alleged that Zimra acted upon the misrepresentation and charged duty totalling to US$138 170,49 instead of US$228 430,59.

The matter was withdrawn before magistrate Trynos Utahwashe.