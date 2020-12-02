Zimbabwe: State Withdraws Charges Against Ginimbi

@HeraldZimbabwe/Twitter
The funeral of Zimbabwean businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure.
2 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

THE State yesterday withdrew charges against the late businessman, Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, in which he was accused of forging documents to import a Rolls Royce, prejudicing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) of US$90 260,10 in the process.

It also dropped another fraud charge where Kadungure was alleged to have undervalued a Bentley Continental.

Prosecutor Mr Taddy Kamuriwo agreed to withdrew the charges after Kadungure's legal representatives furnished the State with his death certificate.

It was the State's case that sometime in October 2017, Kadungure went to Daytona (Pvt) Ltd in Johannesburg, South Africa, and bought a Rolls Royce Ghost vehicle for R5 million.

The court heard that in a bid to deceive Zimra, Kadungure allegedly made an invoice number RR78695 to appear as if he had bought the vehicle for R3 million from Daytona.

It was said during the same period and pursuant to his plan, Kadungure went on to manufacture a fake South African bill of entry (number P58333) to make it appear as if the vehicle had been cleared by the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

The court heard that on July 27, 2018, armed with the fake documents, Kadungure imported the vehicle through Beitbridge Border Post and tendered the said documents to Zimra officials for duty payment.

It is alleged that Zimra acted upon the misrepresentation and charged duty totalling to US$138 170,49 instead of US$228 430,59.

The matter was withdrawn before magistrate Trynos Utahwashe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.