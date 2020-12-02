Tanzania: Farmer Society Creates Fund to Promote Coffee Growing

Moshi-based Manushi Sinde Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Society Limited (Manushi Sinde Amcos Ltd) is in the process of establishing a special coffee stabilising fund to withstand the coffee price crisis, the aim being promotion of the cultivation of the key cash crop in the country.

This was revealed by the chairman of the society Prof John Boshe during the Amcos' ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently in Kibosho. He said the process of establishing the fund would involve all members of the society.

"This special stabilising fund will aim at withstanding the challenges posed by the coffee price crisis, the aim being to ensure that farmers do not surrender when prices fall due to the crisis. This is also a guarantee for the sustainability of coffee production," he said.

"The Board and management of the Manushi Sinde Amcos has already submitted a request for 22,875,443.21/- from the US Development Fund facility (USADF) whereby the money will be used to address health and business challenges that arose during the Covid-19 crisis as well as at setting up the stabilising fund so as to cope with the crisis caused by the fall of coffee prices," he said.

Commenting on the other society's initiatives of increasing coffee production, Prof Boshe said it included the development of a quality coffee seedling nursery which would be distributed to members.

"We already have a nursery with a capacity to produce 120,000 seedlings which would be distributed free of charge to members of Manushi Sinde Amcos."

He said non-members will have to pay 300/- per seedling, adding that Amcos members are benefiting from the free seedlings after the society's leadership made an effort to get a grant from the USADF.

"These seedlings are excellent; if the farmer prepares his coffee farm by following all the relevant procedures, one coffee tree be able to produce two kilogrammes and production can increase after three years," he said.

According to Prof Boshe other achievements of the society include establishment of an agricultural input shop which enables members to get agricultural inputs of the highest quality at reasonable prices.

The Amcos has also built a conference hall as an additional investment which can provide additional revenue.

Prof Boshe said the Amcos' five-year business plan (2021-2025) aims at developing a strategy that would enable it increase coffee production from the current 20,000 kg to 40,000 kg annually.

The leadership is also aiming at launching a major coffee project through one of the society's farms which will enable it accrue more than 800m/- each crop season.

Moshi District Cooperative Officer Mr Eliona Omar appealed to members of the Manushi Sinde Amcos to ensure that they elect leaders whom he said would be able to protect the achievements gained by the current leaders.

"I remind you on this important issue because I know the current leaders are going to retire in accordance with the new cooperative laws. I take this opportunity to advise to elect competent and honest leaders," he said.