Tanzanian Photo Story Wins Global Award

AN inspirational photo story of service from Tanzania has been selected as a winner in a photojournalism project that celebrates diverse acts of healing from around the world during the global pandemic.

Dubbed 'The Other Hundred Healers' is the world's first collection of inspiring photo stories from 100 countries around the world, representing people who have been working towards healing their communities through selfless acts of caring, kindness and compassion.

The photo-story from Tanzania that was submitted by Mr Calvin Kulaya was selected as a winner out of thousands of other photostories.

Mr Kulaya said as nations faced lockdown and communities withdrew to their homes, there were other acts of service, courage and healing being performed on daily basis.

"The photos I submitted were on the works of Doris Mollel, who helps care for babies born prematurely through her foundation. When the pandemic struck the country, she came up with the idea of a Ramadan gift basket comprising of rice, beans, salt and sugar as well as cooking oil for elderly people most at risk from the pandemic," he said.

He said with the help of sponsors and contributors, Doris delivered provisions to over 300 families in different parts of Dar es Salaam, Bagamoyo and Zanzibar.

Founder of The Other Hundred and Project Director, Mr Chandran Nair, said the pandemic of 2020 will be spoken about for decades to come, and this project successfully captures the moment from a unique angle.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response of the photojournalists and the power of the photo-stories, which we sincerely hope will interest and inspire a global population in the process of healing and creating unity," he said.

A statement issued by the foundation revealed that the Other Hundred Healers expands the definition of 'healing society' during a time of social trauma by recognising the contribution of people from all walks of life: delivery workers, cleaners, waste collectors, food sellers, volunteers, teachers, government workers, community heads, village chiefs, practitioners of alternative wellness methods, therapists and healthcare and emergency service professionals.

It further said that to mark its launch, plans are being laid to have exhibitions around the world, starting with Hong Kong, where the project originated.

In addition to the 100 photo-stories from all six continents, The Other Hundred Healers features essays from writers and thinkers from different parts of the world.