Tanzania: NCC Succeeds in Anti - HIV/Aids Prevention

2 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AS Tanzanians on Tuesday joined the international community to mark World AIDS Day, the National Construction Council (NCC) said it met its anti-HIV/Aids objectives planned for this year in creating awareness among its employees.

According to the NCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Matiko Mturi, the council, through its management, educated its workers on ways of controlling HIV infections.

He said in Dar es Salaam that the issue of educating employees on best measures against HIV infection was vital to the council's existence and continued growth.

"We have been giving HIV/AIDS education to NCC team through training, seminars, workshops, counseling and brochures. We also ensure that education on HIV/Aids is offered at the workplace," he said.

Dr Mturi thanked NCC workers for their cooperation in helping the management to realise its objectives this year.

On voluntary basis, NCC employees underwent HIV testing this year after a team of health experts had prepared them psychologically, especially accepting results of the testing.

"We are continuing and we will continue to ensure that the NCC team is equipped with important tools to maintain good health. "For instance, knowledge on preventive measures (awareness on HIV/ AIDS spread) and decisions to test for HIV/AIDS voluntarily are the tools that each of the employees needs to have," Dr Mturi said.

He said that the main objective was to create awareness to all employees on how to avoid infections and for the infected not to infect others.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.