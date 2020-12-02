Tanzania: NCC Succeeds in Anti - HIV/Aids Prevention

AS Tanzanians on Tuesday joined the international community to mark World AIDS Day, the National Construction Council (NCC) said it met its anti-HIV/Aids objectives planned for this year in creating awareness among its employees.

According to the NCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Matiko Mturi, the council, through its management, educated its workers on ways of controlling HIV infections.

He said in Dar es Salaam that the issue of educating employees on best measures against HIV infection was vital to the council's existence and continued growth.

"We have been giving HIV/AIDS education to NCC team through training, seminars, workshops, counseling and brochures. We also ensure that education on HIV/Aids is offered at the workplace," he said.

Dr Mturi thanked NCC workers for their cooperation in helping the management to realise its objectives this year.

On voluntary basis, NCC employees underwent HIV testing this year after a team of health experts had prepared them psychologically, especially accepting results of the testing.

"We are continuing and we will continue to ensure that the NCC team is equipped with important tools to maintain good health. "For instance, knowledge on preventive measures (awareness on HIV/ AIDS spread) and decisions to test for HIV/AIDS voluntarily are the tools that each of the employees needs to have," Dr Mturi said.

He said that the main objective was to create awareness to all employees on how to avoid infections and for the infected not to infect others.