Nigeria: Tanker Explosion At Magboro Bridge Lagos

2 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

There was tanker explosion at Magboro Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway early Wednesday morning.

The tanker which was outbound Lagos was said to have gone up in flames around 4:15 am, bringing traffic to a halt.

No casualties were reported as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has cautioned motorists especially those using the Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda corridor to re-plan their trips or brace up for delays.

"The Federal Road Safety Corps wishes to advise the general public on the need for adequate planning of their trips for today for users of the Lagos-Ibadan Corridor.

"The tanker explosion on Magboro bridge on the outward Lagos section of the expressway which occurred at about 0415hrs in the early hours of the day, Wednesday 2nd December 2020 has called for the need to adjust one's movement for the day.

"The fire is still burning as at 0520hrs and this means a total standstill situation of vehicular movement along the expressway.

"Relentless efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire by men of Fire Service backed up by men of other agencies around the scene of the inferno.

"We, therefore, advise the general public to have adequate planning for their trips for those who cannot cancel their planned journeys. We also advise that travellers who are bound to transit in and out of Lagos from the neighbouring state to explore alternative routes where necessary.

"All hands on deck to ensure that the situation is professionally managed and the road returned to proper use for the public," said Corridor Commander, Kehinde Hamzat.

