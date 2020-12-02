Nigeria: Buhari Presides Over 26th Virtual FEC

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 26th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the Council Chamber are Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Eleven ministers also physically present are the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola.

Others are the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Special Duties, Geroge Akume, the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, the Minister of State Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, and Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Agba.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria