Nigeria: Lawan Frustrates Moves to Force Senate to Adjourn Sitting

2 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday during the plenary session, frustrated moves to push the lawmakers to adjourn sitting.

Soon after the commencement of business of the day, Senator George Sekibo, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers East cited Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules as amended on the lack of quorum.

Citing Order10(1); (2), Sekibo read that "he Quorum of the Senate shall be one-third of the members of the Senate.

"If, at any time during the daily sessions of the Senate, a question is raised by any Senator as to the presence of a quorum, the presiding officer shall within fifteen minutes forthwith, direct the Clerk to call the roll and announce the result, and these proceedings shall be without debate."

At this point, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan asked the Clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim El- Ladan to check the register, and having checked, it was disclosed that 35 senators signed the register and the President of the Senate ruled Sekibo out of order.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.