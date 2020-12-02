Malawi: Minister Kandodo Challenges Institute to Help Tonse Create 1 Million Jobs

2 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ayamba Kandodo

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has challenged human resources (HR) professionals to play a part by supporting government's agenda of creating one million jobs in one year.

The minister said this on Monday during the Institute of People Management in Malawi (IPMM) Annual Lakeshore Conference in Mangochi.

The conference was held under the theme 'Professionalism, Ethical Behaviour and Integrity in Human Resource Practice."

In his speech, Kandodo said the Tonse Alliance led government is currently in the processing of creating one million jobs, hence HR professionals have to ensure that they are supporting government in the job creation agenda.

He said: I must admit that unemployment is a big issue in our country. But I can assure you that government is creating an agenda that will help to create more jobs.

"But much as we are doing this, let me implore the HR practitioners to help by creating spaces within their workplaces to create jobs."

Kandodo commended IPMM for bringing together HR practitioners at one place, saying such a gathering improves their knowledge and skills.

"It is my expectation that this year's gathering will be fruitful as it will tackle issues that will promote professionalism and integrity," he said.

On his part, IPMM president Godwin N'goma thanked the minister for officially opening the meeting, saying this shows that government is considering them.

He said: "Every year, we normally have such conference aiming at updating each other about what normally happens in our offices.

"The theme for this year's conference is connected with the time we are passing through in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit us hard."

N'goma commended the minister for pledging to support HR professionals to counter their challenges, pledging that they will help government to create one million jobs.

This year's two-day conference keynote speaker was Anti-Corruption Bureau director general Reyneck Matemba.

The Tonse Alliance administration pledged during the campaign that it will create one million jobs in one year.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.