Uganda/Tanzania: Ngorongoro Heroes Face Uganda's Hippos in Cecafa Cup

2 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — National U-20 soccer team, Ngorongoro Heroes, today face Uganda in the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) final.

The match is expected to be tough as the Ugandans would like to revenge the 4-2 defeat by the Tanzanians during the quarterfinal of last year's U-20 challenge Cup held in Uganda.

Ngorongoro Heroes and the Hippos have alreday won tickets to represent the East African region in the Afcon U20 competition to be held in Mauritania next year.

The Tanzanian side would also like to maintain their clean record playing at the home ground while Cranes will aim at winning the silverware for the first time.

The local team's head coach Jamhuri "Julio" Kihwelu said all technical matters have been sorted out ahead of the match. Kihwelu also predicted a tough encounter. However, he said they are looking forward to a favourable result. "We are facing a tough encounter against Uganda. I am proud of the commitment shown by my players, all of whom are in top shape and ready to deliver," said Kihwelu

He called upon all his players to be keen in the match in order to bag the trophy. The team will be under captain Kelvin John, leading the striking force while mild-field players will be Khiefinnin Salum, Abdul Hamisi Suleiman Teps Theonasy and Kassim Haruna. Kihwelu said their first target was to qualify for the Afcon finals and are now facing the truth if winning the title. "We are yet to lose any match in the competition and need to maintain the status although we are facing a tough opponent," said Kihwelu. Ugandan head coach Morley Byekwaso was also optimistic. Before Tanzania-Uganda encounter, Kenya will host South Sudan in the third place playoff encounter.

Read the original article on Citizen.

