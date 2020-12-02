Tanzania: Simba's Onyango Doubtful Ahead of Plateau Return Leg

Dar es Salaam — Simba defender Joash Onyango will have to undergo medical examination to know his fate ahead of the return leg of the African Champions League match against Plateau United on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Onyango did not finish the first leg game held in Jos, Nigeria and was substituted in the second half due to an injury. Simba won 1-0 in the away encounter and are in pole position to progress to the second round.

Simba's physician Yassin Gembe said yesterday that they did not conduct a medical examination in Jos due to a tight schedule and had to travel soon after the match.

He said what they did is conduct first aid and will conduct a thorough medical examination from today in Dar es Salaam.

"It is difficult to give the status of Onyango's injury at the moment as we are travelling and scheduled to arrive in Dar es Salaam tonight (Tuesday). Let's wait and see what the doctors will say," said Gembe.

Onyango's injury could be a big blow to the team which will have to now toy with the likes of Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma and Ibrahim Ame. Also in the list is versatile player Erasto Nyoni.

Simba need any draw to qualify for the next round of the competition and will play against the winner between FC Platinum of Zimbabwe and Costa Do Sol of Mozambique should they progress. In the first match, FC Platinum won 2-1 in their away encounter in Maputo. Zimbabwean side boasts of reknown player Donald Ngoma who played for Young Africans (Yanga) and Azam FC and Elias Maguri who played for Simba and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC).

Meanwhile; Mainland Tanzania representative in the CAFConfederation Cup, Namungo FC, will play its return leg against South Sudan's Al-Rabita SC in Tanzania. The match was scheduled to take place in South Sudan but due to endless conflict in the country, African Football governing body (CAF) allowed the team to play in Tanzania for both the legs. Namungo FC secretary general Ally Seleman said they have received a confirmation letter from Tanzania Football Federation that their away match will take place at Azam Complex.

Seleman said that their plans to travel to South Sudan have thus been cancelled and they are now gearing to playing here in Dar es Salaam. Namungo FC need only a draw to qualify for the next round of the Confederation Cup following their 3-0 victory in the first leg held at the same venue.