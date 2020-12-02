Tanzania: CCM Says Not Involved in Chadema Wrangle

Dar es Salaam — CCM has distanced itself with claims that it was being indirectly involved in the on-going dispute between Chadema's 19 members who were recently sworn in to become Special Seats Members of Parliament (MPs).

The ruling party called on Chadema to end internal differences and cooperate with CCM which emerged victorious in the October 28, General Election in building the country.

CCM's secretary for political affairs and international relations, Colonel (rtd) Ngemela Lubinga told The Citizen earlier this week that assumptions that the ruling party was involved in existing wrangles within Chadema were misinformed.

"We are not concerned with Chadema issues. Our call is that the opposition party should end its internal differences and in order to cooperate with CCM in building and developing the country," he said.

Mr Lubinga who declined to provide more details said CCM has its obligations of serving citizens, noting that it had no time to interfere and execute duties of other political parties.

He said political parties operate in accordance with the Political Parties Act of 1992 when the multiparty system was reinstated; urging that there was no room for one political party to interfere with operations of others.

Mr Lubinga was clarifying to concerns in social media following remarks by CCM senior members; secretary general Bashiru Ally, ideology and publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole and National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai on the Chadema's MP.

Opening a party meeting in Dodoma on Sunday, Dr Bashiru said those preventing women MPs from being sworn in were misguided, saying that they could give outstanding stewardship and efficient representation.

"I encourage our colleagues to stop preventing the women MPs from taking oaths. The fight for justice has nothing to do with gender, justice will remain justice. Efficient representation is irrespective of the representative's gender," he said.

He did not directly mention Chadema.

Just a day before, Mr Polepole told a press conference that CCM was the only political party in the country that practise inclusive politics and provide its members facing accusations with the opportunity to defend themselves before taking any measures against them.

"But most importantly, CCM recognizes the contribution of the women who continue working alongside men in developing our people. Therefore, I call upon political parties to know Tanzanians are the winners of the just concluded General Election," he said.

Sacked Chadema members at the spotlight are women wing (Bawacha) chairperson Halima Mdee, vice chairperson Hawa Mwaifunga, national secretary Grace Tendega, deputy secretary general Jesca Kishoa and ex-Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Naghenjwa Kaboyoka.

Others are Chadema chairperson for Mtwara Region Tunza Malapo, Cecilia Pareso; Sophia Mwakagenda; Anatropia Theonest; Salome Makamba; Stella Fiao; Agnesta Kaiza; Hawa Mwaifunga; Felista Njau; Kunti Majala; Asia Mohamed, Conchesta Rwamulaza as well as ex-Bunda and Tarime Urban MPs Ester Bulaya and Esther Matiko respectively.

Party's youth wing (Bavicha) national secretary, Ms Nusrat Hanje, who had been in remand for 133 days and only released on the eve of their swearing in was also sacked.

Speaking after swearing in two recently presidential nominated MPs Humphrey Polepole and Riziki Lulida, Speaker Ndugai said Chadema's sacked MPs will remain representatives slapping the opposition party for gender discrimination.

"I would like to assure those who had doubts on the fate of the MPs that they are there to stay unless they decide to quit due to other challenges," he said, adding.

"They have passed so many ordeals to deserve unrespectful sacking that provided no room for them to be heard. Whatever accusations they were facing these are our mothers and sisters who deserve respect."

But, remarks from the three leaders have triggered to many questions on social media with some citizens questioning the CCM double standard on similar issues.

"It was a sign of political maturity when when CCM sacked several members includipng the women wing (UWT) chairperson Sophia Simba and current Iringa Urban MP Jesca Msambatavangu, but it's turned to be gender discrimination when similar measures are taken against the opposition party," said one citizen.

Others questioned the reason for CCM cadres and leaders to turn as the MPs main sympathizers, expressing support towards claims that CCM could have significant role on the dispute.

Others questioned, Mr Ndugai's mercy to the MPs, reminding him frequent sackings and barring some MPs especially Ms Mdee from attending parliamentary sessions in the 11th Parliament.

"He reminded us the way the MPs were beaten by police police to the extent of losing consciousness and staying in remand prison for several months while advocating for Chadema interests without knowing that the women were subjected to such ordeal by the similar regime," said Mr Masumbuko Hassan, a city resident.

But, announcing the CC decisions, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said the MPs defied offered opportunity to be heard, despite of being officially surmoned after the secretary generals public notice.

"At this juncture, the party has to choose between principles and fashion. We are not celebrating when making these decisions... ..rather we have made conclusion with serious pains. We are forced to choose between the two (principles or fashion)," he said, substantiating.

"If you are fashionable, you are supposed to swim by the currency, but if you are a person or institution guided by principles, then principles are supposed to stand all the time whether in times of tides or missiles."

He said Chadema will be guided by principles, saying regardless the love it had to sister members and a huge input made by some of them, principles will remain.

Mr Mbowe emphasized that Chadema had no jokes when it comes to issues of principles, promising that the party will continue to be guided by principles all the time.

Supporting his chairman, party's director of protocal, foreign affairs and international relations John Mrema said the 19 members were not the first to be sacked reminding that similar measures were taken against the now leader of ACT-Wazalendo Zitto Kabwe and Prof Kitila Mkumbo.

He said early this year, similar measures were taken against several MPs who defied party directives on the Covid-19 outbreak including Wilfred Lwakatare (Bukoba Urban); Antony Komu (Moshi Urban); David Silinde (Momba) and Joseph Selasini (Rombo).

"We are very serious in protecting party principles. We will keep doing this regardless of gender of the accused person," he said over the phone.

Mr Mrema said they expected to hear CCM leaders questioning malicious foggery, violations of laws in removing remandees from prison and swearing procedures facing the electoral commission and the speaker's office.

"Between us who fielded over 60 women MPs and those who provided 24 positions to stand during the October who have legitimacy to recognize oneself as women advocate?" he questioned.

However, Mr Libinga declined to comment on some of these concerns saying they still stand by the position given by its secretary general Dr Bashiru.