Tanzania: Mdee, 18 Other Fellow Expelled Members Now At a Crossroads

2 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — They came clad in the khaki combat trousers and shirts, an outfit which have become synonymous with the opposition party Chadema. Others wore the party's colours of red, blue and white T-shirts.

With scores of their supporters waving placards and singing songs of praise and freedom, the expelled 19 ex-Chadema leaders put up a brave face to address the media in Dar es Salaam.

The nation has been in anticipation of their response since they sparked off a political storm last week after an apparent surprise and shocking swearing in as Special Seats members of Parliament. The week culminated in Chadema stripping them of any official position and expelling them altogether.

But yesterday, the 19 publicly declared that they would not be leaving the party, even if not being categorical about the fate of their now controversial parliamentary role.

Their de facto leader, Ms Halima Mdee, until last Friday the national chairman of Chadema's Women Wing (Bawacha), was flanked to the meeting by her parents. She remained as resolute, telling the assembled journalists that the group of 19 would be appealing their expulsion from the party and that they have no plans to go anywhere.

The Central Committee of the party stripped the women of their membership shortly after they had been sworn in as Special Seat Members of Parliament against the party's wish and not following the constitutional process.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.