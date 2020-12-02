Tanzania: Mdee, 18 Other Fellow Expelled Members Now At a Crossroads

Dar es Salaam — They came clad in the khaki combat trousers and shirts, an outfit which have become synonymous with the opposition party Chadema. Others wore the party's colours of red, blue and white T-shirts.

With scores of their supporters waving placards and singing songs of praise and freedom, the expelled 19 ex-Chadema leaders put up a brave face to address the media in Dar es Salaam.

The nation has been in anticipation of their response since they sparked off a political storm last week after an apparent surprise and shocking swearing in as Special Seats members of Parliament. The week culminated in Chadema stripping them of any official position and expelling them altogether.

But yesterday, the 19 publicly declared that they would not be leaving the party, even if not being categorical about the fate of their now controversial parliamentary role.

Their de facto leader, Ms Halima Mdee, until last Friday the national chairman of Chadema's Women Wing (Bawacha), was flanked to the meeting by her parents. She remained as resolute, telling the assembled journalists that the group of 19 would be appealing their expulsion from the party and that they have no plans to go anywhere.

The Central Committee of the party stripped the women of their membership shortly after they had been sworn in as Special Seat Members of Parliament against the party's wish and not following the constitutional process.