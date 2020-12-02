Botswana: Amos Trains in SA

Gaborone — Sensational 800 metres runner, Nijel Amos, is training temporarily in Pretoria, South Africa, after his plan to re-join his United States based club failed due to COVID-19 related challenges.

He had reached a consensus with his club to jet back to the US in two months.

Amos said in an interview that since the Olympics were approaching, it would be 'suicidal' for him not to work hard, considering that he would be chasing his second Olympic medal.

Furthermore, he stated that the decision to train in Pretoria was reached by the Oregon Track Club after realising that it would be difficult for the star athlete to join the team.

"We have managed to identify a good place that will be suitable for my training and remember I have good memories in Pretoria. I won my first Olympic medal in 2012 while I was training here," he said.

The technical team had sent him a programme to follow and would at some point evaluate his progress.

The plan, according to Amos, was to keep the 2019 momentum so as to run the fastest times that would ensure he would get a spot in the podium come the Olympics.

Source: BOPA