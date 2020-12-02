Nigeria: Immediate Past NCAA DG , Capt Usman Mukhtar Passes On At 63

The immediate past Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and a former Commissioner of Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Captain Usman Mukhtar is dead.

According to a family source, he died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, due to complications from diabetes,

"I regret to announce the demise of Captain Muthar Usman (Former DG NCAA). He died around 2 am this morning in Kaduna, due to diabetic complications. May his soul rest in perfect peace Ameen," the source said.

Captain Mukhtar served as the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, from 2011 to 2014.

He was appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, on October 2014 where he served for five years before his reappointment for the second tenure of five years. He left office in October 2019 due to federal government reshuffle meant of the regulatory agency.

Captain Mukhtar was born on December 5, 1956, in the famous city of Zaria, in Kaduna State. He started his elementary education at Government Secondary Technical School, Soba and finished in 1972.

In 1973, he proceeded to Government Technical College where he passed out in 1975 after obtaining Federal Craft Training Certificate. Usman got admission to Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria, in 1975 to pursue a course in Aero Electronics and Telecommunication where he obtained a Diploma certificate.

He also acquired various other professional education which are as follows - City and Guilds, Radio, TV, Electronics (1977), Commercial Pilot, Multi-Engine and Instrument ratings, Burnside - Ott Aviation Training Centre, Miami USA,(1977), B - 727 Flight Engineers' rating, Miami, USA, (1980), Flying Instructors' rating, Oxford Air Training School, UK,1982 and Airline Transport Pilot License, New York, USA, 1992.

Others are Aircraft Accident Investigation, USA,(2006), Safety Oversight Inspectors' course, Singapore,(2007), International Society of Air Safety Investigators' Seminar, Singapore,(2007), Helicopter Accident Investigation, USC, USA,(2007), ICAO Organised Accident Investigation Seminar, Nairobi, Kenya,(2008)Communication, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management Course (CNS/ATM), PAN AM Academy, Miami, USA,(2008) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Course, Cranfield University (2009).

The former Director-General attended Airport Operations Course, Singapore (2009), ICAO Course on ECCAIRES database and exchange (2010) and Safety Management System Course, SCSI, USA, (2010).

During his career, he worked as a Flying Instructor at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, (NCAT), Zaria from 1981 - 1985. He proceeded to the Nigeria Airways Ltd, Lagos between 1985 - 2004 where among other assignments he flew the B 737 Aircraft. As a Fleet Captain's Assistant, he assisted in fleet technical and operational administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria