Nigeria: Governor Umahi Sacks Pius Anyim's Kinsmen

2 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Okutu

BARELY two weeks after the kinsmen of former Governor Sam Egwu were sacked from the administration of Governor David Umahi, another set of appointees from former Senator Anyim Pius Anyim's Local Government Area of Ivo were some minutes ago relieved of their appointments.

Their sack is said to be connected with the letter written by the former Senate President to Governor Umahi on Monday this week.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala has said that their removal was based on the policy of inclusive governance by the present administration in the State.

A signed statement signed disclosed that all affected officeholders are expected to handover all government property in their possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner.

According to him: "In keeping with the policy of inclusive governance, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has approved the removal from office of the following political office holders from Ivo Local Government Area:

"They are All Senior Technical Assistant, STAs and Technical Assistants, TAs from Ivo Local Government Area.

"All Liaison Officers from Ivo Local Government Area; All Management Committee members from Ivo Local Government Area.

"The affected office holders are to handover all Government Property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner by the close of work today, 2nd December 2020."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.