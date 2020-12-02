South Africa: Supersport Secured a Three-Year Rights Extension to Broadcast Premier League in Sub-Saharan Africa

South Africa-based network SuperSport has seized a three-year extension to its Premier League broadcast partnership in sub-Saharan Africa until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The agreement covers live coverage from English soccer's top flight continue to be available on SuperSport's pay-TV and digital platforms. SuperSport has held Premier League broadcast rights since its inception in 1992.

MultiChoice Group's chief executive, Calvo Mawela, said, "These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying. We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception. The Premier League stirs the passions of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results. We are pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to our subscribers."

On the other hand, Paul Molnar, the Premier League's director of broadcasting, stated, "This renewal is testament to the outstanding content and production offering that SuperSport has consistently delivered to bring Premier League action to passionate fans in the region."