Nigeria: Abuja Panel to Hear Case On Extrajudicial Killing

2 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Amaury Falt-Brown

The case dates back to the 2018 killing of a youth corps member, who was allegedly shot by a SARS officer at a checkpoint in Abuja.

A panel in Abuja is set to begin hearing the case of Linda Igwetu on Wednesday.

Ms Igwetu was allegedly killed by Benjamin Peters, a member of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The panel, led by retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, had earlier, on November 16, heard the petition of Ms Igwetu's sister, which was filed against Mr Peters, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the FCT Police Commissioner.

Chinenye Igwetu said her sister was out with friends celebrating the completion of her national youth service on July 3, 2018, when Mr Peters opened fire on the vehicle near Cedi Plaza, around 3 a.m. The vehicle was carrying the deceased and her two male friends.

PREMIUM TIMES had, at the time, spoken to a distraught Ms Igwetu, who explained that her late sister was taken to Garki General Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m.

There had been unconfirmed reports at the time that the hospital had refused to treat the young woman without a directive from the police.

The panel called on the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Garki General Hospital and Registrar of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (MDCN) to appear before them on Wednesday.

The defendants' counsel, James Idachaba, told the panel that he believed it was necessary for his client to appear before them as well, and is expected to be present in the court.

The panel is hearing cases of gross misconduct by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, including SARS officers. It was set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) following the EndSARS protests last October, meeting a key demand of the protestors.

At the time of Ms Igwetu's killing, the notorious police unit had already been facing heavy criticism and backlash from civil society activists and citizens alike for their heavy-handed manner and perceived impunity.

Ms Igwetu has told the panel: "I want justice for my sister. I want my family to be compensated, even though no amount of money can bring my sister back."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.