Nigeria: One Killed, Five Injured As Hoodlums Clash in Ibadan

1 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The hoodlums came from neighbouring streets. They used pistols, animal bones, bottles to stab and wound people," a witness said.

One person was reportedly murdered while five others sustained injury on Tuesday when hoodlums unleashed terror on residents of Wesley College area of Ibadan.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that hoodlums attacked residents of Labo, Orita Aperin, Elekuro, Kosodo, Oranyan areas of Ibadan with dangerous weapons during a clash on Tuesday.

The witness said a man was stabbed to death in the Kosodo area while others were injured.

"The hoodlums came from neighbouring streets. They used pistols, animal bones, bottles to stab and wound people," he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, saying police have restored normalcy to the affected areas.

"Information from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area indicated that some hoodlums as early as 7.30 am started violent attacks at Wesley area.

"The remains of one person who was stabbed to death during the fracas have been deposited at the morgue of Adeoyo State Hospital.

"Five persons sustained injuries and one person was arrested by the police.

"The violence started few days ago and each time police moved in to restore order, the hoodlums would regroup somewhere else and start another round of violence.

"But, we have restored normalcy and we are also envisaging a reprisal attack because of one person who was stabbed to death.

"We have maintained a heavy security presence there to prevent reoccurrence of any violence in the affected areas," Mr Fadeyi said.

