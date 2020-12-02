Nigeria: EFCC Urges Court to Revoke Fani-Kayode's Bail

2 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Counsel to the EFCC wants the bail granted Femi Fani-Kayode revoked because the latter has continued to be absent in court for his trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to revoke the bail granted to the former Aviation Minister, Femi Family-Kayode.

The EFCC's lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, who prayed John Tsoho to grant his plea, said Mr Fani-Kayode had continued to be absent in court for his trial lately.

Mr Abubakar, who enjoined the court to issue a bench warrant on the defendant, also urged the court to summon his surety to show cause why the bail bond should not be forfeited.

The ex-minister was, on Nov. 10, 2016, admitted to N50 million bail bond with a surety in the like sum.

The EFCC alleges Mr Fani-Kayode diverted N26 million he received from the embattled National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

However, the defence counsel, Wale Balogun, urged the court to dismiss the EFCC's oral application.

As at the time of filing the report, the case was still ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

