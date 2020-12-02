Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Reports 3 More Fatalities Over Past 24h

2 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Medenine govenorate recorded three more fatalities due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the region to 77 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, said Local Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayd Al Anz.

The region also reported 42 more infections including one imported case from Libya, from 304 conducted tests, the same source indicated to TAP.

The new positive cases were reported in Northern Medenine (13 cases) , Zarzis (7), Southern Medenine (6), Ben Guerdane (6), Djerba-Houmet Souk (6), Sidi Makhlouf (1) and Djerba-Ajim (1).

Hence, the overall number of infections in the region has reached 1,724 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

39 more patients have recovered from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,264 so far in Medenine, the same source specified.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.