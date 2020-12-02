Tunisia: Covid-19 - Medenine Reports 3 More Fatalities Over Past 24h

Tunis/Tunisia — Medenine govenorate recorded three more fatalities due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in the region to 77 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the region, said Local Preventive Health Director in Medenine Zayd Al Anz.

The region also reported 42 more infections including one imported case from Libya, from 304 conducted tests, the same source indicated to TAP.

The new positive cases were reported in Northern Medenine (13 cases) , Zarzis (7), Southern Medenine (6), Ben Guerdane (6), Djerba-Houmet Souk (6), Sidi Makhlouf (1) and Djerba-Ajim (1).

Hence, the overall number of infections in the region has reached 1,724 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

39 more patients have recovered from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,264 so far in Medenine, the same source specified.