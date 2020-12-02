Tunisia: CS Chebba - Security Forces Use Tear Gas to Disperse Fans' Protest

Tunis/Tunisia — A large number of the Croissant Sportif de la Chebba (CS Chebba) fans took to the streets on Tuesday night to express, according to them, their anger against "the use of violence by security forces against the club's fans who have been staging a sit-in in front of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) seat at El Menzah."

Several fans stated to TAP that they refuse the presence of security forces in Chebba, as the protests are peaceful, affirming that the officers had used "expired" tear gas.

The security forces in Chebba used tear gas against the protesters who threw stones at them and set tires and dumpsters on fire.

Several protesters called on security officers to leave their gathering seat in Chebba, Mahdia District Chief Jamel Nssiri told TAP, affirming that the security officers negotiated for hours with the city's wisemen.

"The protesters started throwing stones which compelled the officers to disperse them in order to protect their seat," adding that several of them threw molotov cocktails at the police vehicles.

The district chief denied the use of tear gas, claiming that the officers' movements had been restricted to the streets surrounding the police station.

He further recalled that the CS Chebba fans have been staging protest actions for the past 47 days, by blocking access to roads and public institutions, with no attacks against the security forces.

"They have been protesting against the decision made on October 17 by the FTF's federal office to suspend the club and ban it from participating in all competitions organised by the federation for the 2020-2021 season, after having noticed that CS Chebba had submitted an incomplete entry file despite numerous reminders from the federation".

The club then petitioned the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the FTF's decision, which was rejected by the arbitration body.