Namibia Name Final Squad for Cosafa Qualifiers for Total U-20 Afcon

Namibia coach James Britz has named his final squad of 20 players for the COSAFA Qualifiers for TOTAL U-20 AFCON, Mauritania 2021 that takes in Nelson Mandela Bay from December 3-13.

Britz has been working with the squad for weeks, trimming it down to the final 20 after an exhaustive search for the best talent in this age-group.

Namibia will start their Group B campaign against Zambia on Friday, before a meeting with Malawi three days later. They finish their pool play against Comoros on December 9.

Only the top teams in each pool, as well as the best-placed runners-up, advance to the semifinals, while the two finalists will earn a place at the continental showpiece even in Mauritania.

"Despite being drawn in a tough group with defending champions Zambia, I strongly believe the players we have in the current squad should be able to give us the results that we want," Britz said.

"Our target is to reach the semi-finals with our game-plan that will not be affected by how tough or strong the oppositions are. The boys are confident and the spirit in the team is very good.

"We however lost one key player because his documents were not ready but other than that the team is solid and good to go."

Britz has promoted a number of players from the national Under-17 team, including forward Prins Tjueza, who was top-scorer at the 2018 COSAFA Men's Under-17 Championship.

Namibia squad: Rogiano Goagoseb, Tully Nashixua, Immnauel Hamunyela, Promise Gurirab, Jovane Narib, Tuhafeni Ananias David, Xavier Mcclune, Denzil Narib, Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Edmar Kamatuka, Giovanni Kaninab, Pitsi Ameb, Carl Tjipe Karuuombe, Junhino Jantze, Ronin Berendt, Ngazikue Kandetu, Romeo Amon, Ruhuka Ngatangwe, Amazing Kandjii.