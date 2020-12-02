Kenya: Two FKPL Fixtures Postponed Over Broadcast Tiff

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match pitting Gor Mahia and Zoo Kericho originally scheduled for Wednesday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani will not take place.

This is because Zoo have not signed their agreement for StarTimes TV to own the broadcast rights for the league as demanded by the federation.

Another league match between 2008 KPL champions Mathare United and Ulinzi Stars also originally scheduled for Wednesday has also been postponed indefinitely.

Mathare United and Ulinzi have also not signed their agreement for the broadcast deal.

In a letter addressed to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, FKF stated their game had been postponed because of Zoo Kericho's failure to sign their assent to the deal.

"FKF PL management wishes to inform you that your match against Zoo Kericho on December 2 has been postponed to a later date. This has been attributed to your opponent's request to FKF StarTimes agreement to enable them to decide on their next step for the club," said the FKF letter to Gor Mahia on November 27.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier last week distanced the club from his secretary General Sam Ochola's action of endorsing the deal last week.

Rachier said he had written to StarTimes to withdraw Ochola's letter which he says was written without the approval of the club's Executive Committee.

Ochola on Tuesday stood his ground. "He wrote to StarTimes, which has no contract with Gor Mahia, while the federation recognises my signature. The deal is sealed and since not all Gor Mahia matches would be broadcast by StarTimes, we are looking at how we can make revenue from those that are broadcast," Ochola said yesterday.

He revealed that the federation had given Gor Mahia Sh3 million to help in their preparation for the Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg against APR on Saturday. Gor trail 1-2 following their defeat in Kigali last Saturday.