Kenya: Ruto Meets MPs and Governors Over Bbi

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with MPs and Governors allied to hi Wednesday, in what insiders described as a strategy meeting to firm up their position on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The meeting was held at the Deputy President's official residence in Karen.

Ruto has maintained on the need to build a consensus BBI report which to avoid a divisive referendum.

He was expected to address a press conference later Wednesday on the outcome of his meeting.

More than 2 million Kenyans had signed for BBI by Monday, with the Secretariat hopeful of more than 4 million signatures by the Friday deadline.

"It is never too late to do the right thing. Tremendous progress achieved. Consensus on the remaining issues and process so as to have a non-divisive vote is the best option," Ruto said.

Among the leaders who attended the Ruto meeting include Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, his Nandi and Turkana counterparts Stephen Sang and Josephat Nanok, Nominated Senators Millicent Odhiambo and Steven Lelegwe

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria , Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Aldai MP Cornel Serem and Kipkelion MP Hillary Kosgey also attended.

The DP made a surprise turn since the launch of the BBI signature collection last week by indicating that he will not lead a campaign against the document he had previously remained skeptical about.