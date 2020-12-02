Kenya: Ruto Meets MPs and Governors Over Bbi

2 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with MPs and Governors allied to hi Wednesday, in what insiders described as a strategy meeting to firm up their position on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The meeting was held at the Deputy President's official residence in Karen.

Ruto has maintained on the need to build a consensus BBI report which to avoid a divisive referendum.

He was expected to address a press conference later Wednesday on the outcome of his meeting.

More than 2 million Kenyans had signed for BBI by Monday, with the Secretariat hopeful of more than 4 million signatures by the Friday deadline.

"It is never too late to do the right thing. Tremendous progress achieved. Consensus on the remaining issues and process so as to have a non-divisive vote is the best option," Ruto said.

Among the leaders who attended the Ruto meeting include Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, his Nandi and Turkana counterparts Stephen Sang and Josephat Nanok, Nominated Senators Millicent Odhiambo and Steven Lelegwe

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria , Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Aldai MP Cornel Serem and Kipkelion MP Hillary Kosgey also attended.

The DP made a surprise turn since the launch of the BBI signature collection last week by indicating that he will not lead a campaign against the document he had previously remained skeptical about.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.