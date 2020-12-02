Nigerian Referees Ready for New Football Season, Says Azeez

The President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Otunba Tade Azeez, has assured the football family that referees in the country, especially those of the Premier League cadre, are in good shape to officiate matches in the new season.

Otunba Tade who made this known during the opening session of the Pre-Season Fitness Test and Seminar for the 2020/2021 session, stressed that necessary steps have been taken to put the whistle men and women in proper shape for the new season.

According to him, irrespective of the challenges in the system posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and ENDSARS protest, the referees are turbo-charged to deliver.

While urging his members to maintain the good record and always be worthy ambassadors at both home and abroad while on duty, the NRA president revealed that good standard and optimum performance remain the watchword of the association.

Tade added that NRA was working in partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the purpose of taking Nigerian football to the ultimate height.

He however warned that there won't be any room to tolerate referees who do not want to cue into the expected best practices.

Chairman of the NFF Referees Committee and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Alhaji Inuwa Rabiu (Alhan ) admonished the referees to officiate in accordance to the laws of the game.

Alhan assured the referees of NFF's support at all times. He said that the Federation was not unmindful of the challenges in the refereeing system, stating that their welfare and well-being remain paramount.

The programme which commenced on Wednesday will see the Referees from the six Zones of the country take part in Medical and Physical Fitness Tests before going in for class work where technical instructors will take them on the Laws of the Game.