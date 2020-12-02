Liberia: 'Waste of Time'

President George Weah has described as 'waste of time', the time spent in elected offices in Liberia.

The Liberian leader strongly believes that keeping someone in power for long is not the way to go.

The President informed the people of Bomi County recently that reducing the tenure of President from six to five years was in the supreme interest of the country as opposed to having someone in power for a protracted period of time.

"It's a waste of time and we need to make it shorter," he said recently in Bomi County according to the Executive Mansion.

The Liberian chief executive said shortening the tenure of the Liberian presidency is a way of putting significant pressure on leaders to work hard and quick, and to develop the country, as it is also an opportunity for those desirous of becoming president to have time to do so.

On Dual citizenship, the President said it was inconceivable to deny Liberians in the Diaspora the right to become citizens of their country of birth.

He said there are thousands of professional Liberians in the Diaspora who cannot return home to contribute their quotas to national development because of unfair restrictions and barriers enshrined in the country's constitution.

Speaking further, the President encouraged Liberians to emulate other African countries that have similar system in place for their citizens in the Diaspora, which is why those countries are developing faster than Liberia.

He told citizens of Bomi not to allow anyone mislead them on the importance of dual citizenship.

"How can you sit there idly when your cousin, uncle, brother, sister or son is denied the right to citizenship only because they are citizens of other countries where they have gone to support you back home," the President courted citizens on the Referendum.

"Let no one fool you. So on December 8, vote 'Yes' for all the propositions," he added.

The president's statement is coming with just six days left for the December 8 special senatorial election which comes with a crucial national referendum, President George Manneh Weah has been ramping up campaign for "yes votes" to all eight resolutions on the Referendum ballot.

The President is particularly exciting citizens, eligible voters, pushing for the reduction of presidential and representative terms from six years to five years and senatorial term from nine to seven years. "I want you to know that true democracy requires everyone who has the desire to participate to do so, and everyone who has the desire for leadership to be given the chance to do so as well," President Weah stated