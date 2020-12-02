Africa: UNAF U-20 Tournament Fixtures Revealed

The draw for the U-20 North African Football Union (UNAF) tournament was conducted on Monday (30 November 2020) in Tunis.
The tournament, which serves as the regional qualifiers for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Mauritania 2021, will take place in Tunisia from 15 - 27 December 2020.
Five teams will take part in the tournament, namely Hosts Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Libya and Morocco.
The winner qualifies to the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Mauritania 2021.
Full Schedule
Match Day 1 - 15 December 2020
Algeria - Tunisia (Rades)
Egypt - Libya (El Menzah)
Match Day 2 - 18 December 2020
Algeria - Morocco (El Menzah)
Egypt - Tunisia (Rades)
Match Day 3 - 21 December 2020
Libya - Algeria (El Menzah)
Morocco - Tunisia (Rades)
Match Day 4 - 24 December 2020
Algeria - Egypt (El Menzah)
Morocco - Libya (Rades)
Match Day 5 - 27 December 2020
Tunisia - Libya (Rades)
Egypt - Morocco (El Menzah)