Africa: UNAF U-20 Tournament Fixtures Revealed

2 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw for the U-20 North African Football Union (UNAF) tournament was conducted on Monday (30 November 2020) in Tunis.

The tournament, which serves as the regional qualifiers for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Mauritania 2021, will take place in Tunisia from 15 - 27 December 2020.

Five teams will take part in the tournament, namely Hosts Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Libya and Morocco.

The winner qualifies to the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Mauritania 2021.

Full Schedule

Match Day 1 - 15 December 2020

Algeria - Tunisia (Rades)

Egypt - Libya (El Menzah)

Match Day 2 - 18 December 2020

Algeria - Morocco (El Menzah)

Egypt - Tunisia (Rades)

Match Day 3 - 21 December 2020

Libya - Algeria (El Menzah)

Morocco - Tunisia (Rades)

Match Day 4 - 24 December 2020

Algeria - Egypt (El Menzah)

Morocco - Libya (Rades)

Match Day 5 - 27 December 2020

Tunisia - Libya (Rades)

Egypt - Morocco (El Menzah)

