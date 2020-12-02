Kenya: Top Presidential Contenders Livid With Farmaajo's Latest Beef With Kenya

Villa Somalia/Daily Nation
Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya (left) held talks with Somalia's Mohamed Farmaajo (right) in a meeting brokered by Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2019.
2 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's presidential candidates have expressed concerns and warned president Farmaajo against creating unnecessary animosity with Kenya.

In a joint press release from the presidential contenders, they accused the government of causing the rift with Kenya for political gains and not the interest of the nation and the people of Somalia.

"The Union of Candidates is deeply concerned about the decisions of the outgoing Government on key issues affecting the national interest and the people of Somalia," the statement read in part.

"The council warns the president against using the country's foreign policy in an election campaign and inciting hatred and animosity between the two neighbouring countries, Somalia and Kenya,"

The statement added, "The Council is concerned about the negative impact that the two countries' relations will have on Somali business people in Kenya, students, refugees in Kenyan camps, and residents and travellers."

On Monday Somalia ordered the expulsion of Kenya's ambassador after accusing neighbouring Kenya of interfering in the electoral process in Jubbaland, which is one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states.

Kenya has denied claims by Mogadishu that it is interfering in Somalia's internal affairs saying claims by Somalia were unsubstantiated allegations.

Nairobi said it has not received any Note Verbale or any other official communication from Mogadishu requesting Kenya's ambassador to leave for Nairobi for consultations.

Kenya contributes troops to Somalia as part of an African Union-led peacekeeping force which, along with the Somali federal government and local states, is fighting the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab armed group.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.