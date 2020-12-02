Somalia: Qatar to Carter for Basic Education of More Than 57,000 Children in Somalia

More than 57,000 children in Somalia will receive basic education, the Qatari government has announced, following an agreement reached between the Qatar Development Fund (QDF) and the Somali Ministry of Education.

The agreement was co-signed by Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, (QDF) director-general, and Abdullahi Abukar Haji, Somalia's minister of education.

The move will help provide thousands of Somali children with a quality basic education.

"The government of Qatar is one of the main supporters of Somalia in various fields, education and empowering the Somali people to help build and develop their country is very important to us," Al-Kuwari said.

"I am pleased with the support the Qatari government has given to my country in recent years," said Somali Education Minister Abdullahi Haji.

The project will benefit children in primary schools in the regions of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabele, Jubaland and southwestern Somalia.