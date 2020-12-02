Somalia: Qatar to Carter for Basic Education of More Than 57,000 Children in Somalia

2 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

More than 57,000 children in Somalia will receive basic education, the Qatari government has announced, following an agreement reached between the Qatar Development Fund (QDF) and the Somali Ministry of Education.

The agreement was co-signed by Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, (QDF) director-general, and Abdullahi Abukar Haji, Somalia's minister of education.

The move will help provide thousands of Somali children with a quality basic education.

"The government of Qatar is one of the main supporters of Somalia in various fields, education and empowering the Somali people to help build and develop their country is very important to us," Al-Kuwari said.

"I am pleased with the support the Qatari government has given to my country in recent years," said Somali Education Minister Abdullahi Haji.

The project will benefit children in primary schools in the regions of Puntland, Galmudug, Hirshabele, Jubaland and southwestern Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.