Liberia: President Weah Breaks Ground 100 Housing Units in Bong County

Residents of the town of Weanesue in Lower Bong County will in three months see an emerging beautiful landscape in that locale. This is so because the President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has broken ground for the construction of 100 modern housing units in the County.

"The project begins immediately as of this groundbreaking ceremony," President Weah declared on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

He told jubilant residents that the presidential pro-poor housing project is an actualization of the promise made in 2017 to the Liberian people.

"In 2017, I came to you the Liberian people and said if you voted me President, I would work for you, and transform your lives. I said I would build you decent homes," the President reflected.

He continued, amid endless cheers: "Today I am here to break ground in continuation of the housing projects we have begun to build across the country. Already, many communities in Grand Kru, Grand Gedeh, Montserrado Counties, etc. have benefited. And there are plans to go Grand Cape Mount and other counties."

Having lived in a hut years ago, the President said it was unacceptable for Liberians to continue live in shanty structures, and in such miserable and deplorable conditions.

President Weah assured the residents of Weanesue that, like their counterparts in other places, they will also have the experience of living in homes that contain kitchens, bathrooms and other facilities.

Welcoming President Weah and entourage to Weanesue, the town Chief thanked him for thinking about them.

"We are very excited to have you here. Since the founding of this town, you are the first President to stop here," the local leader said.

The housing project is being implemented by the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE).