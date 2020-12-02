Namibia: Fishing Firm Donates Furniture to Rural School

The Epathomar Trading Enterprise donated 150 chairs and 150 desks to Kandume Combined School in Omuthiya constituency last week valued at over N$100 000.

Martin Nashandi, chairman of Epathomar said the donation came from the company that holds fishing rights.

"Our youth is our future and as such, their education should be a key priority for every Namibian citizen, we are more than happy to be able to contribute towards a favourable learning environment for the learners of Kandume Combined School and help them succeed," stressed another member Tomas Mapaya.

In addition, Mapaya said this gesture is a primary call to meet the government halfway and in so doing, assist in attaining the development goals of vision 2030.

Acknowledging the gesture, the acting education inspector of Omuthiya, Tangeni Uushona while thanking Epathomar said a school cannot operate in isolation and thus needs stakeholders, because they are the backbone of education.

"This is a dream come true, the ministry of education has launched a friends of education link, in order to uplift education infrastructures, as a ministry, we cannot succeed if we do not have resources at our disposal," said Uushona.

In the same vein, Uushona sternly warned the learners to take extra care of the chairs and desks and not treat it like manna that fell from heaven, but to treat it with dignity.

"Remember that a lot of money was spent. Let us protect our furniture from all sort of vandalism, it is our resources, so, let us sustain them," he added.

This is not the first time Epathomar is donating, however, they have opted for Kandume Combined School which currently has classroom blocks under construction.

The school has a total of 1 147 learners and has grades from pre-primary to grade 11.