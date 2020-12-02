Namibia: Funding for Local HIV/Aids Programmes Continues to Decline - Official

2 December 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The funding for HIV and AIDS programmes continues to decline despite significant reductions in new infections and AIDS-related deaths, especially in those regions that have been classified as hardest hit, a government official said Tuesday.

For this reason, Namibia has adopted the 'investment' approach to address HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support, the Health Minister Dr. Kalumbi Shangula said as the nation commemorated World AIDS Day on 1 December.

"As part of this approach, priority is placed on investing in high-impact interventions, reviewing, and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery, and integrating and mainstreaming HIV services into broader health care programs," he said.

According to Shangula, implementation of these initiatives requires continued resource mobilization.

"Recognizing the declining external funding for HIV interventions to Namibia, Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Social Services to develop a strategy to increase domestic resources to ensure that the gains made over the years are not eroded," he added.

This year' commemoration of World AIDS Day was held under the global theme: Global Solidarity and Shared Responsibility and Namibia chose to focus on "Health Systems Strengthening Towards Epidemic Control".

