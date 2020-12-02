Namibia: Naute Workers Down Tools

2 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

NAMIBIA Industrial Development Agency (Nida) workers employed at the Naute irrigation project in the //Kharas region on Monday picketed at the company's entrance demanding a wage increase.

The workers also bemoaned the absence of a packaging bonus and a reduced food allowance.

This happened after Nida has taken over the management of the Naute project from the Namibia Development Corporation (NDC).

The NDC became redundant when Nida, which was established last year, took over its functions, assets, liabilities and obligations.

The workers' shop steward, Brandon April, said their long wait for a salary increase triggered what they called a "wild-cat" strike on Monday morning. He said the workers returned to work at 14h00 after being persuaded by the Keetmanshoop Rural constituency regional councillor-elect Gertjie Witbooi to resume their duties and to follow procedures as stipulated by the labour law.

April said wages, negotiations between the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (Nafau) and Nida's former board reached a deadlock in August.

He said the new board promised to resume wage talks, but has continiously been postponing meetings.

This, he said, had infuriated the workers, who then decided to stage a strike.

April said the workers felt deceived as nothing has come of the promise that their benefits would not be affected by the Nida takeover.

A document seen by The Namibian indicates that Nafau demanded a salary increase of 5% for Grade A workers, 4% for Grade B workers and 3% for Grade C workers.

The union also demanded that workers receive back-pay for 12 months.

On 25 November another deadlock was reached as the company only offered a 4% increase across the board.

The workers claimed they have not received any salary increase for the past four years.

Seasonal workers at the Naute project were also part of yesterday's protest to express their discontent over delayed salary payments.

Nida's acting chief executive officer, Philip Namundjebo, could not be reached for comment.

- [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.