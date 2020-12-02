Namibia: IPC Councillors Ready to Serve - Heelu

Ongwediva — The Independent Patriots for Change, which managed to obtain a number of seats in local authorities in northern Namibia, says its elected councillors are ready to serve the masses.

IPC's northern spokesperson for Omusati, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Oshana region Eino Heelu said his party is ready to embrace all Namibians irrespective of their political or ethnic affiliations.

Heelu was recently appointed as the spokesperson of all northern regions.

He said all incoming councillors have been inducted on the operations of the local authorities and they are cautioned to refrain from calling themselves IPC councillors when they take office.

"They are not IPC councillors; they represent all Namibians irrespective of their political or ethnic affiliations," said Heelu.

Heelu said the incoming councillors will deliver their best.

Speaking of the outcome of the elections, Heelu said the seats garnered are not for IPC but for all Namibians.

"This is not our win; this is the win for all Namibians," said Heelu.

He said, the results however demonstrate that the northern regions have accepted IPC as its own.

He said the status quo further demonstrates that IPC has infiltrated areas where other political parties have failed.

"The message that our voters have send out is that IPC has performed in areas where other political parties were previously not welcomed," said Heelu.

Given last week's results, Heelu is confident that his party will take over from the incumbent ruling party, Swapo.

The northern spokesperson said although the party is only three months old, it is evident that voters have listened and have accepted their party manifesto.