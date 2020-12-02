Zimbabwe: Waddilove, Goromonzi High Schools Hit By Covid-19

2 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Rutendo Rori

Goromonzi and Waddilove high schools have been forced to close after a combined total of 52 students tested positive for Covid-19 since the opening of schools, according to a report for Mashonaland East Covid-19 daily updates.

A total of 24 cases of Covid 19 were recorded at Wadilove High School on Monday bringing the total number of positive cases at the school to 40 since opening of schools.

Twelve positive cases were also reported at Goromonzi High School where 37 samples were collected.

The report reads, "Waddilove and Goromonzi are now closed communities with no one allowed to get in or out.

"The Health and Child Care Ministry is working with Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to see if all non-examination classes can be sent back home under strict monitoring to de-congest the schools."

"A total of 56 students have so far been infected in Mash East since the opening of schools," reads the report.

Last month Wise Owl Private School in Marondera was also forced to close after a pupil had tested positive for Covid-19. The school however, re-opened after contact tracing was done and results came out negative.

Meanwhile, Government is organising logistics for implementing practical measures to minimise the recurrence of the John Tallach High School in Matabeleland North where 110 pupils got infected last month.

The measures include reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels, conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities and targete

