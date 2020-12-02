Namibia: German Embassy Still Backs DHPS

2 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE German embassy in Namibia says it will continue supporting the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS).

This comes after black pupils claimed they face racism amid concerns that the school condones the practice.

These allegations are contained in a report on a discussion on racism and prejudice organised by Grade 11 and 12 pupils on 2 July this year.

The report shows that black pupils have raised several race-related issues, which the school appears to ignore.

Four years ago, the school formed the German government-funded Action Group Encounter (AGE) to deal with discrimination and racism at the school.

The committee, comprising parents and teachers, has been ineffective and is being undermined because of the alleged reluctance of the school's authorities to implement its recommendations.

The 21-member body has been rocked by heated debates and resignations.

"We acknowledge the stance DHPS has taken against any form of discrimination and the measures implemented in the past years to address the challenges as described in the school's statement of 8 November 2020. We will continue to support DHPS in its endeavors to address these issues," the embassy stated.

It said the German government and all its institutions strongly oppose racism.

Paulus Lewin, acting director of the Khomas education directorate, at the time said his office was not aware of the recent racism claims against the school apart from what was published in the media.

He said the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture may only be able to launch an investigation into the matter if there is sufficient reason to do so.

"I am only aware of a racism claim that was reported in 2018. A mediation took place that same year, and the report has been concluded," he said briefly.

DHPS last week said the report on alleged racism and prejudice may destroy the progress the school has made towards integration.

"Sadly, these good intentions were turned into uninformed allegations and threaten to destroy all progress and achievements of the past years that DHPS has made in terms of inclusion," the statement said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Is Ethiopian Aid at Risk Due to War in Tigray Region?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.