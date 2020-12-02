Namibia: Simon, Nakathila Speak On Indongo's Defeat

Namibian boxing legend and former two-time world champion Harry "The Terminator" Simon says there was little Julius "Blue Machine" Indongo could do to free himself from the jaws of defeat last Friday as opponent Daniyar Yeleussinov was in a class of his own on the night.

Last Friday, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, USA, former triple world champion Indongo was a pale shadow of his former self as he succumbed to a well-composed Yeleussinov in the second round of their IBF inter-continental welterweight title fight.

For the 37-year-old Indongo, Friday's loss marked a third career stoppage defeat for the Namibian who was also stopped in consecutive fights by Americans Terence Crawford and Regis Prograis in 2017 and 2018.

On Friday, Indongo appeared out of tune, looked ill-prepared and was physically nowhere near the form of the hard-jabbing Yeleussinov, who took control of the fight right from the onset and covered much of the ground in the opening round.

Indongo started the second round poorly as he did in the first, avoiding toe-to-toe action with Yeleussinov and constantly failing to follow up on his jabs. The veteran Namibian, despite having only three losses from 23 professional fight on his CV, appears like he is in the evening of his career and no longer a fit to compete at such a high level.

The 29-year-old Yeleussinov, who only turned professional two years ago, made Indongo look like a novice, as he kept the much-older Namibian running for safety for the better part of their short-lived bout.

The legendary Simon, Namibia's first ever two-time world champion, admitted that Indongo performed below expectation and that there was little he could do to salvage the fight, as Yeleussinov was by far the better fighter on the night.

"I think people don't like hearing the truth but Julius did what he could and he tried his level best to put up a good fight but the truth is that Yeleussinov was a better boxer on the night than Indongo.

That's the honest truth," said the 48-year-old Simon, who remains Namibia's most adored fighter of all time.

Also reflecting on Indongo's dismal performance, Namibia's super featherweight boxer Jeremiah "Lowkey" Nakathila said the "Blue Machine" loss came with various factors and one such factor could be that age might be catching up with him as he no longer appears physically rock-solid to handle jaw-crashing punches.

"There are so many factors that may have caused him to suffer such a defeat. I will be honest; I used to train with Indongo at the same gym - and if you look at his body shape before and compared it to now, you'll realise the change. This guy's body was fit back in the days but if you look at him now he doesn't even have six-packs on him, which can tell you he's maybe not training that well. And also, I think Indongo was not in his right state of mind, because that also plays a huge role in winning a fight. I think he was not in his right mind-set when he fought on Friday. But I spoke to him after the fight and all he was saying is that the bout was a bit tough," said the fast and furious Nakathila, who is one of Namibia's bright boxing stars.