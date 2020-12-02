South Africa: Proteas Left in No Doubt About T20 Shortcomings After England Thrashing

analysis

England completed a 3-0 T20I clean sweep over the Proteas at Newlands on Tuesday night, laying bare South Africa's limitations in the shortest format of the game.

With a year until the T20I World Cup in India, the Proteas were issued a dose of reality against the best white-ball team in the world. They are a long way off being competitive at the sharp end of the 20-over game.

Despite posting a respectable 192 for three in their allotted overs after winning the toss and batting, Quinton de Kock's men were powerless to corral England's flagrant batting lineup.

For the second match in a row, the Paarl-born Dawid Malan bludgeoned South Africa's popgun bowling attack to all parts of the empty Newlands. The only mistake Malan made all night was miscalculating his march to a century.

Malan was left stranded on 99 not out when he called for a single to win the match with 14 balls to spare. He could have at least waited for another delivery to attempt to hit a boundary for the runs he needed to bring up his second century in this format of the game.

Seldom has a player looked unhappier after winning a...