South Africa: Corrupt Former Senior Hawks Official Handed 8-Year Sentence

2 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Former deputy Hawks head in KwaZulu-Natal, Simon Mzayifani Madonsela, has been sentenced to eight year imprisonment after he was found guilty on two counts of corruption.

He was tried and sentenced by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court following his arrest in 2015. According to media reports, the crime happened in October 2011.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Madonsela's unit had investigated the disappearance of a woman and subsequently closed the docket.

"Madonsela went to the family of the missing woman and told them that his superiors wanted to close the docket and that he needed R40 000 from them to ensure that the docket remained open," reads the statement.

He also told them that the matter was receiving his ongoing attention, although the docket was already closed.

The NPA said the family could not pay the requested amount but gave him R25 000. He later requested a further R3000, which the family paid as well.

"They eventually got frustrated as the matter was not proceeding and laid a charge against him. The matter was successfully prosecuted by senior state advocate, Abbey Letsholo," said the NPA.

Madonsela was granted leave to appeal his conviction, which will be heard on December 4.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

